MPBSE 10th Result 2025: MP Board Class 10 results declared at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, direct link to check

The MP Board High School Certificate or class 10th 2025 results are declared by the Board of Secondary Education MP today, May 6, 2025, at the MPBSE headquarters, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal. MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates MPBSE 10th Result 2025: MP Board Class 10 results declared, direct link to check(HT File)

The HSC results were announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. The students who appeared for the examination can check the results on MP results at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The results can be accessed online by entering and submitting the roll number and application number on the official website of MPBSE, alternatively students can also access it at Hindustan Times Portal.

Along with the result, the board also released the overall pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, state-level combined merit list, district wise merit list, statistics and more.

MP Board HSC or 10th Results 2025: Steps to check result

Students can check their results by following the below given steps:

Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in. or at mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the MPBSE class 10th or HSC results 2025 link on the homepage.

Enter your Roll number and application number.

Submit to download the scorecard.

Print a provisional copy of the result for future reference.

The HSC result will include details such as the marks obtained in different subjects, overall percentage, and basic details such as the Roll number, Date of Birth and more.

The MP board HSC or class 10th examination was held from February 27 to March 21. The exam was conducted in a single shift, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and began with the Hindi paper and ended with the science paper.

Those who fail to secure minimum qualifying marks will have to appear again for supplementary examination scheduled later.