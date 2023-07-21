NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 for HSLC, HSSLC declared, here’s how to check

Nagaland Board of School Education has declared NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 for HSLC, HSSLC. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 compartment examination can check the results through the official site of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 for HSLC, HSSLC declared

The Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from July 24 to July 25, 2023. The Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/ her centre. Incase, a centre superintendent cannot come, he/she can authorize another Centre Superintendent who is coming to collect the documents on his/her behalf.

NBSE Compartmental Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

Click on NBSE Compartmental Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBSE.