NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2023 for Oct/Nov exam out at sdmis.nios.ac.in, download link here

National Institute of Open Schooling has released NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2023. The admit card has been released for October-November public examination. Candidates can check and download the admit card through the official site of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS will conduct Secondary and Senior Secondary examination from October 3 to November 8, 2023. The examination will be conducted from 2.30 to 4.30 pm for Class 10 and 2.30 to 5.30 pm for Class 12.

NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Click on examination link available on the home page.

A new drop down box will open where NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2023 for Oct/Nov exam link will be available.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of examination is likely to be declared in 7 weeks after the last date of examination. The result will be made available immediately on NIOS website. The marksheet-cum-certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective AIs. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIOS.

