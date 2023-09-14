NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2023 for Sept-October practical exam out at sdmis.nios.ac.in, download link here

National Institute of Open Schooling has released NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2023. The admit card has been released for September- October practical examination. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the official site of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2023 for practical exam out, download link here

As per the official notice, the NIOS public practical examination September 2023 for secondary and senior secondary courses will be held from September 16, 2023 onwards at identified as Examination Centres for All India and Overseas learners.

The hall tickets can be downloaded only if the candidate have paid exam fee for Sep/ October 2023 public examination and if photograph of the candidate is available with NIOS. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Click on NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2023 for practical exam link available on the exam and result section.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The awards of internal assessments and practical examinations are to be uploaded by the practical examination centres at NIOS portal during the conduct of practical examinations.

