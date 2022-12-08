NIOS Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 registration schedule out, check here

National Institute of Open Schooling has released NIOS Board Exams 2023 schedule. The Class 10, 12 registration have already started and candidates who will appear for the examination to be conducted in April- May 2023 can check the schedule on the official site of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The registration for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams was started from December 1 and will end on January 10, 2023. For learners registered/ appeared in October-November 2022 examination registration will begin from December 26 to January 10, 2023. Candidates can apply with late fees of ₹100 per subject from January 11 to January 17, 2023.

The learners of Senior Secondary Course must ensure essential gap of two years from the year of passing the Secondary examination for the purpose of obtaining passing certificate. The requisite examination fee is to be paid only through online mode by visiting NIOS website: sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The examination fee is ₹250/- per subject and additional fee for Practicals in subjects having both theory and practicals is ₹120/- per subject. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIOS.

Official Schedule Here