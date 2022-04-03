NIOS class 10 and 12 examinations from tomorrow, download admit card here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) secondary and senior secondary examination will commence from tomorrow, April 4. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download their admit card from the official website of NIOS student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in. Candidates can download their admit card using their 12 digit roll number and select hall ticket type then click submit to get the hall ticket.

The result will be likely out after the six weeks of the last date of examination. The NIOS class 10 and12th examination will end on April 30.

Direct link to download hall ticket here

NIOS class 10th and 12th admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website of NIOS student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in

On the homepage click on the Exams & Result tab

Click on examination and then on ‘Public exam hall ticket Apr-May 2022’

Key in your enrollment number and submit

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download and take printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the examination schedule here

