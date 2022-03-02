NIOS class 10th and 12th exam begins from April 4, check detailed schedule here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Mar 02, 2022 10:46 AM IST
Published on Mar 02, 2022 10:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. The NISO theory examination for secondary and senior secondary will commence from April 4. All the registered candidates can check can check and download the time table of NIOS Public exam for April 2022 through the official website of NISO at nios.ac.in.

The admit card will be available on the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2022 Date Sheet: How To Download

Visit the official websites at nios.ac.in 

On the homepage, click on the link 'The Date Sheet For Public Examination (Theory) of NIOS for April-2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary Course (All India & Overseas)'

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

According to the NIOS, the results are expected to be released six weeks after the exam's last date. Those who pass the exam will receive a marksheet, provisional certificate, and migration-cum-transfer certificate from the board.

Direct link to check date sheet

