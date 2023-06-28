Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023 out at bseodisha.ac.in, link here

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023. Candidates can download HSC admit card through the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023

The admit card has also been released for Correspondence course of Class 10. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Odisha 10th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023 out, link her

Visit the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on Odisha Class 10 Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 supplementary examination will begin on July 3, 2023. The pattern of examination will be of 50 marks MCQs which will be answered in OMR sheet and 30 marks will be of subjective type, which will be answered in question cum answer booklet. This examination will have 100% weightage for the final results of the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSE Odisha.

