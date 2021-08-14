Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021 Live: CHSE Plus 2 result soon at chseodisha.nic.in
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will declare Odisha Board 12th Arts Result 2021 on August 14, 2021. CHSE Plus Two Result will be declared and will be available to students likely in the morning. The result link will be available on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Around 2.21 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 examinations in the state. This year the exams for Class 12 were cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The result for Class 12 was later prepared on the basis of the internal assessment policy.
The Board framed an expert committee that was assigned to frame the evaluation criteria. As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will award marks to Class 12 students on the basis of their performances in the class 10th board exam for theory papers. The scores awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated.
Plus 2 Result 2021 Odisha: Special exams to be conducted
Plus 2 Result 2021 Odisha will be announced today. Those candidates who are not satisfied with their result will be given another opportunity to appear for the special exams. The special exam dates and other details will be announced by the Board soon.
Odisha CHSE 12th Result: How to check result
- Visit the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in.
- Click on CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2021 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CHSE Odisha 12th Plus Two Results: Evaluation criteria explained
Odisha 12th Result Date
Odisha result.nic.in 2021: Expert committee formed to prepare evaluation criteria
Odisha Result 2021: Result date was postponed
Odisha Result 2021 for Arts and Vocational courses was postponed by the Board due to some unknown reason. The Board had asked for permission and extra time from Supreme Court to release Odisha +2 Arts, Vocational Result 2021. It had clearly mentioned that it was close to impossible for them to release these results within that time (July 31).
CHSE Odisha result.nic.in 2021: Result expected to be announced at press conference
Odisha CHSE Result 2021: Admission process for Plus two begins
The admission process for Plus two courses in schools and colleges have started in the state. All interested students can apply online through Students Academic Management System (SAMS) portal. Students can apply online for admission till September 5.
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: Where to check result
Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: Exams were cancelled
Odisha 12th Result 2021: Provisional marksheets to release today
CHSE Odisha 12th Results: Around 2.21 lakh students registered
Odisha 12th Result: Arts and Vocational stream result today
CHSE Odisha Result 2021: Date and Time
