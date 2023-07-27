Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2024: BSE Odisha matric exam to commence from Feb 20

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday announced that next year's matriculation (Class 10) examination will commence from February 20.

A notification issued by BSE said the annual High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examination for 2024 will be conducted from February 20, 2024, to March 4, 2024.

The details of the examination will be notified later.

The BSE also said that the forms for the examination will be filled by candidates during October 2023 and the evaluation of answer sheets to be conducted from March 12 for a period of at least 12 days.

The notification also said that the half-yearly examination of Class 10 and Madhyama will be conducted from September 13 to 16, 2023.