Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: BSE Matric result date and time today

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022: Date and time for declaration of Class 10 or Matric examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will be announced on Monday, July 4. Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce BSE Class 10 result 2022 date and time in the State Assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dash on Sunday said students can download matric results from the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

"Process for publication of the matriculation exam is underway and we hope to announce the results in a couple of days. Adequate measures have been taken by BSE for error-free publication of results," the minister said.

This year, more than 5 lakh students have appeared for Class 10 Final examination in Odisha between April 29 and May 7. These exams were held in offline mode, following COVID-19 guidelines.

All papers, except for vocational trades and third language subjects had 80 marks.

The evaluation process of answer sheets at 58 evaluation centres across the state begun on May 21.

Of over 5 lakh students who registered for Matric exams in Odisha, over 43,000 remained absent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from HT correspondent)