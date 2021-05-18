Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check
board exams

PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

PSEB 10th Result 2021 has been declared. Students who have appeared for Class 10 examination can check the result on official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in. Direct link to check result below.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:14 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has declared PSEB 10th Result 2021 on May 17, 2021. The result was declared by the Board officials through a press conference on the Zoom application. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 Board examination can check their marks on the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

The result has been announced this year on the basis of internal assessment because of the COVID19 pandemic. In case a student is not satisfied with the marks obtained by them, they can apply to appear for a written exam at a later stage. They are written to matricsecrecy.pseb.punjab.gov.in for any discrepancy of queries.

Direct link to check result here

Students will have to secure 33 percent marks in each subject as well as aggregate to qualify the Class 10 Board examination. Know how to check Class 10 result here

A total of 3,21,384 students from class 10 have appeared for the examination out of which 3,21,163 students have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 99.93 percent. The girls have outshined the boys this year too. The pass percentage of girls is 99.94 percent whereas the pass percentage of boys is 99.92 percent.

Topics
pseb board pseb class 10 result pseb result for class 10 pseb result

