PSEB Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: When is board likely to announce results as per officials, how to check when out

PSEB Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to soon declare the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a PSEB official said the results are likely to be announced in the first week of May. PSEB Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Speaking to Hindustan Times, a PSEB official said the results are likely to be announced in the first week of May.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Students who appeared for the PSEB Class 10 or Class 12 exams will be able to check their results on the official website, pseb.ac.in, once released.

This year, the PSEB Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 10 to April 4, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 19 to April 4, 2025.

PSEB 10th, 12th Results 2025: How to check

Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in

Click on the Class 10th or Class 12th result link

Enter your credentials, such as roll number and date of birth

View and download your result for future reference

PSEB Class 10th, 12th Results: A Look at Previous Years

PSEB 10th, 12th Results 2024

In 2024, PSEB announced the Class 10 results on April 18 and the Class 12 results on April 30.

Class 10: Out of 2,81,098 students, 2,73,348 qualified. The overall pass percentage was 97.24%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 98.11%, compared to 96.47% for boys.

Class 12: A total of 2,84,452 students appeared, and 2,64,662 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.04%. Girls achieved a 95.74% pass rate, while boys recorded 90.74%.

PSEB 10th, 12th Results 2023

In 2023, the Class 10 results were announced on May 26, while the Class 12 results were declared earlier on May 24.

Class 10: Of the 2,81,327 students who appeared, 2,74,400 passed. The overall pass percentage was 97.54%.

Class 12: A total of 2,96,709 students took the exam, with 2,74,378 qualifying. The overall pass percentage was 92.47%. Girls recorded a pass rate of 95.14%, while boys achieved 90.25%.