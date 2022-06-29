Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 out at pseb.ac.in, direct link here

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 12 final examination results on June 28. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at pseb.ac.in. The PSEB class 12th result is also available at punjab.indiaresults.com.

The PSEB Class XII results were supposed to release on June 27, but the Punjab School Education Board postponed the result due to some technical glitches.

Here's the direct link to check the result

Punjab PSEB Class 12th result 2022: How to check scores

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the results tab.

Key in tour credentials and log in

Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.