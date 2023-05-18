RBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Class 12 Science, Commerce results out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, link here
- Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2023 Live: RBSE 12th Science and Commerce stream results are declared. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2023 Live: Board of Secondary Education has declared Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2023 on May 18, 2023. The RBSE 12th results have been declared for Science and Commerce streams. Candidates can check the results on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Direct link to check Science Result
Direct link to check Commerce Result
The class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from March 9, 2023 to April 12, 2023. The examination was started at 8.30 am and ended at 11.45 pm on each day.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:37 PM
Rajasthan Board Result 2023: Exam dates
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:35 PM
RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2023: Login credentials
Roll number
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:34 PM
RBSE Class 12 Result for Science stream: Girls perform better
Boys pass percentage: 94.72 percent
Girls pass percentage: 97.39 percent
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:31 PM
RBSE 12th Result 2023: Commerce pass percentage
Boys pass percentage: 95.85 percent
Girls pass percentage: 98.01 percent
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:27 PM
RBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to check
Visit the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on Result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:19 PM
Rajasthan 12th Result 2023: Science stream pass percentage
The overall pass percentage of Science stream is 95.65 percent.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:17 PM
RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2023: Pass percentage
RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2023 has been declared. The overall pass percentage for commerce is 96.60 percent.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:12 PM
RBSE 12th Result 2023: Where to check
RBSE 12th Result 2023 can be checked by candidates on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:06 PM
Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2023: Science, Commerce declared
Rajasthan Class 12 result 2023 has been declared for Science and Commerce streams.