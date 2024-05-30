RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024: 97.06% pass Rajasthan board Class 5, 95.72% pass Class 8, check details inside

The Directorate of Education Rajasthan has released the RBSE 5th, and 8th Result 2024 today, May 30, 2024. Students who have appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 examinations will be able to check the results by visiting the official site of Rajasthan Council of School Education at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. RBSE Class 5, 8 results live updates RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024: 97.06% students pass Class 5, 95.72% pass Class 8 this year. (HT file image)

It is to be noted here that owing to a technical problem, the results were released offline.

Students will have to enter their class, district, roll number, and the captcha code to check their scores.

Notably, along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and more were shared.

This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 8 has been registered at 95.72 percent.

Similarly, 97.06 percent of students passed the RBSE Class 5 examinations.

It may be mentioned here that approximately 14.37 lakh students registered for the Class 5 exam, while around 12.50 lakh students applied for the Class 8 exam this year.

In 2023, the RBSE Class 5 results were announced on June 1 and the Rajasthan Board Class 8 results were declared on May 17.

Meanwhile, the steps to check the scores with the steps mentioned below: