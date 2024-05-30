 RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024: 97.06% pass Rajasthan board Class 5, 95.72% pass Class 8, check details inside - Hindustan Times
RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024: 97.06% pass Rajasthan board Class 5, 95.72% pass Class 8, check details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 30, 2024 04:08 PM IST

The Rajasthan board Class 5 and Class 8 results have been declared. 97.06% students have passed Class 5, whereas in Class 8, 95.72% students passed.

The Directorate of Education Rajasthan has released the RBSE 5th, and 8th Result 2024 today, May 30, 2024. Students who have appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 examinations will be able to check the results by visiting the official site of Rajasthan Council of School Education at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. RBSE Class 5, 8 results live updates

RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024: 97.06% students pass Class 5, 95.72% pass Class 8 this year. (HT file image)

It is to be noted here that owing to a technical problem, the results were released offline.

Students will have to enter their class, district, roll number, and the captcha code to check their scores.

Notably, along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and more were shared.

This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 8 has been registered at 95.72 percent. 

Similarly, 97.06 percent of students passed the RBSE Class 5 examinations.

It may be mentioned here that approximately 14.37 lakh students registered for the Class 5 exam, while around 12.50 lakh students applied for the Class 8 exam this year.

In 2023, the RBSE Class 5 results were announced on June 1 and the Rajasthan Board Class 8 results were declared on May 17.

Meanwhile, the steps to check the scores with the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official site of the Rajasthan Council of School Education at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
  • Click on RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow Us On