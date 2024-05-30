RBSE 5th 8th Result 2024 declared, direct link to check Rajasthan board Class 5th, 8th marks

The Department of Education (DoE) Rajasthan has declared the Rajasthan Board Class 5th and Class 8th results for 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results may visit the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results may visit the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.(photo by Sunil Ghosh)

Direct Link to check results

Officials at the Department of Education (DoE) Rajasthan declared the results at a press conference and informed that students’ marks will be shared on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Along with the results, details on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other details were also shared.

Candidates can download their individual marks sheets from the Shala Darpan portal by submitting their login details like roll number, district and class names.

Rajasthan Class 5 final exams were held from April 30 to May 4. Papers were held in single shifts from 8 am to 10:30 am. Rajasthan Class 8 final exams were held in single shifts between 2 pm and 4:30 pm. The exam commenced on March 28 and ended on April 4.

Around 27 lakh students have appeared for this year's Class 5 and 8 final exams in Rajasthan. Of them, around 14 lakh are Class 5 and around 13 lakh are Class 8 students.

Steps to check results of RBSE 5th/8th results:

Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Open the Class 5 and 8th exam page.

Go to the result page of Class 5 or 8.

Provide your login details and submit.

The result will be displayed on the next page

For more information, visit the official website.