RBSE revises Rajasthan Class 10, 12 board exam schedules, details here

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE or BSER) has revised schedules for the Rajasthan Class 10 and 12 board examinations. Students can download it from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the revised schedules, there will be no exam on April 1 for Class 10.

Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma said Class 10 third language (Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi and Sanskrit second paper) exams scheduled for that day will now take place on April 4.

Similarly, Class 12 Computer Science, Informatics Practices papers which were previously scheduled for April 4 will be held on April 7, he added.

As per the revised timetable, RBSE Class 10 final exams will begin on March 6 with the English (code 02) paper and end on April 4 with third language papers.

Class 12 exams will start on March 6 with the Psychology paper and end on April 7.

Students are not allowed to carry calculator, mobile phone, pager, digital diary or any other electronic devices.

Students must write their roll numbers on the space provided on the question papers. At the end of the exam, the question papers will be collected and only after that students will be allowed to leave the exam hall.

They must write their names on the space provided on the answer booklet.

On the last page of the answer booklet, they must write the word ‘Ends’ and mark the remaining pages (if any) with oblique lines.

How to check RBSE Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 revised timetables

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the ‘TIME TABLE -2025 (Revised)’ link Download the PDF and check the exam dates.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Class 10 and 12 theory exam admit cards through school login at the Pariksha Sangam portal.

Students can contact their schools to collect board exam admit cards.