Rajasthan Board Datesheet 2025: RBSE Class 10th, 12th timetable out, check schedule here

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE has released Rajasthan Board Datesheet 2025. The RBSE Class 10th, 12th timetable has been released and is available on the official twitter account of District Collector and Magistrate of Ajmer. Rajasthan Board Datesheet 2025: RBSE Class 10th, 12th timetable out, check here(PTI file photo)

As per the datesheet shared by the District Collector, the Class 10 or Madhyamik examination will begin on March 6 and will conclude on April 1, 2025. The Class 12 board eamination will begin on March 6 and conclude on April 5, 2025.

The official website of RBSE still do not have the datesheet PDF files. When released on the official website candidates can download it through these simple steps given below.

Rajasthan Board Datesheet 2025: How to download when out on website

When released, the board exam date sheet can be download with the following steps:

Visit the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the links to download Class 10 or 12 exam date sheet 2025 as required.

The Class 10, 12 date sheet 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the datesheet and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On Monday, the State Level High Powered Examination Committee, chaired by Education Minister Madan Dilawar, held a meeting at the Secretariat. He directed officials to ensure there were no errors, such as the distribution of wrong question papers at the board examination centers, and that students must be instructed in advance about the time of entry into the exam hall.

The Education Minister also urged the police administration to ensure the security of the examinations. He said proper arrangements should be made for drinking water, toilets, and electricity at all board examination centers.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.