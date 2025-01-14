Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2025 from March 6, check details here

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will be conducting the RBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2025 from March 6. The complete schedule for both the classes will be made available on the official website of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin from March 6, 2025. (Representative image)

The timetable is expected to include details like date and time of examinations for various subjects of Classes 10 and 12.

Notably, a meeting of the State Level High Powered Examination Committee was held at the Secretariat on Monday under the chairmanship of Education Minister Madan Dilawar wherein he directed officials to ensure there are no errors such as distribution of wrong question papers at the board examination centers, and that students must be instructed in advance about the time of entry in the exam hall.

Furthermore, the minister also asked police administration to take care of the security arrangements for the examinations. He said that there should be proper arrangements for drinking water, toilets and electricity at all board examination centers.

Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2025: How to download date sheet when out

When released, the board exam date sheet can be download with the following steps:

Visit the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, click on the links to download Class 10 or 12 exam date sheet 2025 as required. The Class 10, 12 date sheet 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download the date sheet and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates on Class 10, 12 date sheet 2025.