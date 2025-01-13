Bihar Board Class 12th Admit Card 2025: BSEB Inter admit cards likely on January 21, here's how students can collect it

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release admit cards for the Class 12th or Intermediate final examination on January 21, 2025. This tentative date was mentioned in the BSEB exam calendar released in December, 2024. Bihar Board Class 12th Admit Card 2025: BSEB Inter admit card expected on Jan 21 (ANI/For representation)

The admit card will be released on seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

School principals will be able to download the admit cards with user ID and password. After that, principals will stamp and distribute the admit cards among students.

Students cannot download their individual admit cards from the board website. They have to contact their school Principals to collect the admit card.

BSEB has already released Bihar board Matric admit cards.

About Bihar board Matric, Inter exams, 2025

Bihar board Class 12 Practical exams are being conducted from January 10 to 20. For Class 10, practical exams and internal assessments for Class 10 are scheduled for January 21 and 23.

The Inter theory examinations will be held from February 1 to 15, and the Matric final examinations will be held from February 17 to 25.

Both Class 10 and 12 theory exams will be held in two shifts starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm.

Students will get fifteen minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool off time.

Class 12 Science students will write the Biology paper during the first shift of the first day. Class 12 Arts students will appear for the Philosophy paper during the morning shift and for the Economics paper during the afternoon shift. Class 12 Commerce students will take the Economics exam during the afternoon shift.

Class 10 final exams will begin with Mother Language (Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) papers.

The results of the Intermediate and Matric final examinations will be announced in March or April.