Registration for PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 begins

Registration for the 2023 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interracts with students preparing for board examinations, has started. Classes 9-12 students can register themselves on mygov.in, take part in the PPC 2023 contest and win a chance to interact with the Prime Minister.

In PPC, PM Modi shares tips with students to overcome exam stress and answers their questions related to education and career.

Parents and teachers can also participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with parents & teachers, to help & enable them to support students to accomplish all their dreams & goals,” as per an official statement.

Participate in the PPC 2023 contest

In addition to this, around 2,050 students, teachers and parents selected through the competition on MyGov, will be gifted with Pariksha Pe Charcha Kits by Ministry of Education.