Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / SEBA announces Assam HSLC compartment results 2022; 53.80% students pass

SEBA announces Assam HSLC compartment results 2022; 53.80% students pass

board exams
Published on Aug 29, 2022 12:08 PM IST

SEBA has announced Assam HSLC or Matric compartment results 2022 on sebaonline.org.

SEBA announces Assam HSLC compartment results 2022; 53.80% students pass(SEBA official website)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Assam HSLC Matric Compartment Exam Results 2022: Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has announced HSLC or Class 10 or Matric compartment examination results, 2022. Results are available on the official website, sebaonline.org.

This year, a total of 24,591 students who could not pass the regular HSLC exam took the compartmental examination. Of them, 12,861 have now qualified for higher studies. This makes the overall pass percentage 53.80%.

Ninty nine (99) students have got first division and 6,276 students have been placed in the second division. As many as 6,486 students have managed to pass in third division.

SEBA has informed that 688 students were absent from the HSLC compartment exam 2022 while 10 students were expelled.

Along with HSLC compartment results, High Madrassa (AHM) compartment exam results have also been published.

Candidates can check their results using roll and number.

Direct link to check SEBA Assam HSLC compartment result 2022.

Result gazette

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
seba board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP