SEBA announces Assam HSLC compartment results 2022; 53.80% students pass

Assam HSLC Matric Compartment Exam Results 2022: Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has announced HSLC or Class 10 or Matric compartment examination results, 2022. Results are available on the official website, sebaonline.org.

This year, a total of 24,591 students who could not pass the regular HSLC exam took the compartmental examination. Of them, 12,861 have now qualified for higher studies. This makes the overall pass percentage 53.80%.

Ninty nine (99) students have got first division and 6,276 students have been placed in the second division. As many as 6,486 students have managed to pass in third division.

SEBA has informed that 688 students were absent from the HSLC compartment exam 2022 while 10 students were expelled.

Along with HSLC compartment results, High Madrassa (AHM) compartment exam results have also been published.

Candidates can check their results using roll and number.

Direct link to check SEBA Assam HSLC compartment result 2022.

