SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022 Date: Assam 10th Matric Result releasing on June 7

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022 date. The Assam 10th Matric result will be declared by the Board on June 7, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of SEBA on sebaonline.org.

The declaration of Assam Class 10 date and time was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official twitter account. The tweet reads, “Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022.”

This year, the Assam HSLC exam started on March 15 and continued till March 31, 2022. The board examination was conducted in two shifts and all the COVID19 protocols were followed including social distancing, use of face masks and sanitisers.

Every year around 4 lakh candidates appear for the examination for Class 10 in the state. The students who have appeared for the exam are advised to keep their admit cards ready having roll numbers and other credentials to check their respective results. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SEBA.

