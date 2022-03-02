Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu class 12th, 10th board exam schedule released, check details here

Tamil Nadu board examination timetable has been released. Candidates can check examination schedule here.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 01:35 PM IST
Tamil Nadu board examination timetable has been released. The class 12th examination will be held from May 5 to May 28 and class 10th examination will be held from May 6 to May 30.  The examinations for class 11th will begin from May 9 to May 3 .

Tamil Nadu Board ahs also released the examination schedule for class 6th to 9th (For all Govt./Aided and Matric Schools under Tamil Nadu State Common Board). Candidates can check the complete schedule at the official website at tnschools.gov.in.

The examination for class 6th to 9th will be held from May 5 to May 13.

The Practical Examination for class 12th,11th, and 10th will be held from April 24 to May 2.

Class Practical ExamPublic/Board/Annual ExamResults
12th25.04.2022 to 02.05.2022May 5 to May 28June 23
11th25.04.2022 to 02.05.2022May 9 to May 31July 7
10th25.04.2022 to 02.05.2022May 6 to May 30 June 17
6th to 9th02.05.2022 to 04.05.2022 (Only for IX Std)May 5 to May 13May 30
‘The A.Y. 2022-23 would commence from 13.06.2022 except 11th standard. Sessions for 11th will start from 24.06.2022.’ reads the official notification.

 

