TBSE Board Results 2023: Tripura Board 10th, 12th results releasing by June 10

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) would declare results of the Class 10 and 12 by June 10, informed Board president Bhabatosh Saha.

We are planning to announce results of both Class 10 and 12 exams within June 10. We shall let know the schedules of announcement of results once it is decided," the Board president said.

The Class 12 and 10 examinations began from March 15 and March 16. Nearly 38,116 Class 10 candidates and 33,435 Class 12 candidates appeared for the TBSE conducted board examinations.

Total 162 centres for Class 10 and another 112 centres for Class 12 were set up for the board examinations.

The students could get to know their results from www.tbse.in, www.tripura.nic.in, www.tripuraresults.nic.in.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 86 percent and for Class 12 , it was 94.46 percent. The TBSE didn't announce the board toppers' list and announced the results based on the cumulative results of Term I and Term II.

Earlier in 2021, the TBSE cancelled written board examinations due to Covid-19 pandemic.