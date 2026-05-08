Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared the TBSE Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations can check the results on the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in. TBSE Result 2026: Tripura Board 10th, 12th results declared at tbse.tripura.gov.in, direct link here

This year, the Class 10 board examination commenced on February 26 and concluded on March 24, 2026. The exam started with an English paper and ended with vocational papers. The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 25 and ended on March 30, 2026. The exam started with an English paper and ended with vocational subjects.

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations can check the results through the official website by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check TBSE Result 2026

TBSE Result 2026: How to check results 1. Visit the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

2. Click on TBSE Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. Again click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TBSE.