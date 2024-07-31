TN 11th Supply results 2024 out, link to check HSE Plus one marks on dge.tn.gov.in

TN 11th Supply Result 2024: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Nadu Class 11th or HSE Plus One Supplementary results. Candidates who have appeared in the test can check their marks online at dge.tn.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below. TN HSE 11th Supplementary result 2024 live updates. Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supplementary results announced, steps to check marks online(HT file)

To check the Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supplementary exam results, the students must use their roll numbers and dates of birth. Here is the direct link to check it:

TN 11th Supply Result 2024 direct link

How to check TN 11th Supply Result 2024?

Go to dge.tn.gov.in. Open the results tab. Click on the Supplementary exam result link given on the page. Enter your roll number and date of birth. Submit the details and check your marks. Take a printout of the result page.

This year, a total of 8,11,172 students appeared for the Class 11 annual final exam, of whom 7,39,539 passed. The pass percentage was 91.17 per cent.

The pass percentage of male candidates was 87.26 per cent and it was 94.69 per cent for female candidates. For the transgender category, the pass percentage was 100 per cent.

Those who could not qualify in the annual examination had another chance to pass Class 11 through the Supplementary examination.

To pass the TN Class 11 the Supplementary exam, students need to score at least 35 marks in each subject.

For further details, they can check the official website of the TNDGE.