Wednesday, July 31, 2024
    Live

    TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu HSE +1 Supplementary Results releasing today at dge.tn.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    July 31, 2024 12:33 PM IST
    TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu HSE +1 supplementary results releasing today, July 31, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the TN 11th supplementary Result 2024 today, July 31, 2024. All the candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 supplementary examination can check the results on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. ...Read More

    The Class 11 supply results will be announced at 2 p.m. today. Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to check the results.

    This year Tamil Nadu Class 11 supplementary examination was conducted from July 2 to July 9, 2024. The exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

    In the main examination, 8,11,172 students appeared for the Class 11 exam, of whom 7,39,539 have passed. The pass percentage was 91.17 per cent. The pass percentage of male candidates was 87.26 per cent and female candidates was 94.69 per cent. For the transgender category, the pass percentage was 100 per cent.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 31, 2024 12:33 PM IST

    TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: Main exam pass percentage

    July 31, 2024 12:31 PM IST

    TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: Exam dates

    July 31, 2024 12:29 PM IST

    TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: Login details needed to check marksheets

    July 31, 2024 12:27 PM IST

    TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: Websites to check

    dge.tn.gov.in

    July 31, 2024 12:26 PM IST

    TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: How to check marksheets

    Visit the official websites tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

    Look for the result link available on the home page .

    A new page will open that mentions Class 11 or HSE (+1).

    Enter the registration number and date of birth.

    Check and download the TN Plus One supply result.

    July 31, 2024 12:21 PM IST

    TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: Where to check

    July 31, 2024 12:19 PM IST

    TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    TN 11th Supply Result 2024 date: July 31, 2024

    TN 11th Supply Result 2024 time: 2 pm

