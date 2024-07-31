TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: Tamil Nadu HSE +1 Supplementary Results releasing today at dge.tn.gov.in

TN 11th Supply Result 2024 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the TN 11th supplementary Result 2024 today, July 31, 2024. All the candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 supplementary examination can check the results on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. ...Read More

The Class 11 supply results will be announced at 2 p.m. today. Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to check the results.

This year Tamil Nadu Class 11 supplementary examination was conducted from July 2 to July 9, 2024. The exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

In the main examination, 8,11,172 students appeared for the Class 11 exam, of whom 7,39,539 have passed. The pass percentage was 91.17 per cent. The pass percentage of male candidates was 87.26 per cent and female candidates was 94.69 per cent. For the transgender category, the pass percentage was 100 per cent.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.