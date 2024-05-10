Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has announced TN SSLC Result 2024 on May 10, 2024. All those candidates who have appeared for DGE TN Class 10 board eamination can check the TN 10th results on the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in. The Class 10 results will also be available on DGE, TN website at dge.tn.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. TN SSLC Result 2024 Live Updates TN SSLC Result 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results declared, direct link here (HT file)

This year around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board eamination. The direct link to check scores is given here.

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

TN SSLC Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in.

Click on TN SSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The students who have appeared for the 10th examination can also check their results in their respective schools.

Meanwhile, the results will be sent to school students through SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by their schools and to individual candidates to the mobile number provided while applying online. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.