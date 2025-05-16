TN SSLC Result 2025: TNDGE Class 10th results declared, here's how to check marks

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has declared TN SSLC Result 2025 on May 16, 2025. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 results was announced at 9 am and the results can be checked on official website from 9.10 am. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10th examination can check the results through the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in. TN SSLC 10th Result 2025 Live Updates TN SSLC Result 2025: TNDGE Class 10th results declared, here's how to check mark(photo by Sunil Ghosh)

Apart from this website, the Class 10 or TN SSLC results can also be checked on Digilocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Direct link to check TN 10th result

Students can also check the results at their respective schools. TN SSLC exam results will be sent to the mobile phone number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the school they attend, and to the mobile phone number provided while applying online for private exams, via SMS.

The Class 10 or SSLC results were announced via press conference. The press conference was held at of Government Examinations, Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex where School Education Minister announced the results.

Along with the results, some more details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance data and district-wise percentage was also shared.

TN SSLC Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who want to check their results can follow

1. Visit the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in.

2. Click on TN SSLC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.