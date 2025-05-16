TN SSLC 10th Result 2025 Live: Tamil Nadu Class 10 results releasing today at 9 am
TN SSLC 10th Result 2025 Live: TNDGE Class 10 results to be out today at tnresults.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TN SSLC 10th Result 2025 Live: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will announce TN SSLC 10th Result 2025 on May 16, 2025. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 results will be announced at 9 am and the results can be checked on official website from 9.10 am. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10th examination can check the results through the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in....Read More
The TN SSLC Result 2025 will be announced by the School Education Minister via a press conference. The press conference will be held at 9 am on the Directorate of Government Examinations, Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex. It is also expected that along with the results, some more details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance data and district-wise percentage will be shared.
Tamil Nadu SSLC examination commenced on March 28 and ended on April 15, 2025. The HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination was held from March 5 to March 27, 2025 and HSE 2nd year or Class 12 examination started on March 3 and ended on March 25, 2025
Students need to secure at least 35 marks out of 100 marks to qualify. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
TN SSLC 10th Result 2025 Live: How to check results?
• Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in
• On the home page, click on link to download the SSLC Result 2025
• Enter your Roll number and Date of birth to login
• Check your result displayed on the screen
• Download your result and keep for further use
