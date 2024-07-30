TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 announced, steps to check marks on dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 Supplementary exam results have been announced. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced the TN SSLC Supply results on dge.tn.gov.in and the students can check their marks using roll number and date of birth. The direct link and other details are mentioned below. TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Live Updates. TN SSLC Supply Result 2024 announced on dge.tn.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TN SSLC Result 2024: Important details students should know

Result date: July 30, 2024

Result time: 2 pm

Websites to check marks: dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Here's the direct link and steps to check TN SSLC Supply results:

TN SSLC Supply result direct link

How to check TN SSLC Supplementary examination marks online

Open the official website of TNDGE at dge.tn.gov.in. Go to the results page. Open the link that reads “Supplementary Exam - Result - Statement of Marks Download” Now, open the SSLC Supply result page. Provide the requested login details – roll number and date of birth. Submit the details and check your marks.

The DGE has announced the online result, and the hard copies of SSLC Supply exam marks sheets will be distributed later. A detailed notification will be published on the official website in due course of time.

The results of plus one and plus two (Class 11 and 12) Supplementary examinations were announced earlier this month.

The Class 10 Supplementary examination in Tamil Nadu was held from July 2 to 8 for the theory papers. The practical exams took place on June 25 and 26. Hall tickets were released on June 24.

The theory papers were held in single shifts from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. In addition to the time allowed to attempt the papers, students were given 10 minutes (from 10 am to 10:10 am) to read the question papers and five minutes (from 10:10 am to 10:15 am) for verification of particulars.