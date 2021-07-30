Tripura Board Results 2021 Date:TBSE 10th, 12th result to be declared on July 31

Tripura Board of Secondary Education has announced Tripura Board Results 2021 Date. The TBSE Class 10, 12 result will be announced on July 31, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 exams can check their result on the official site of TBSE on tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE President, Dr. Bhabatosh Saha while speaking to HT reporter said, “We received marks of the students from the schools based on the formula. Preparations are on the verge of completion and we will formally announce their results on July 31.”

The result has been prepared on provisional formula due to COVID19 pandemic. A total of 26,610 candidates are about to appear for Class 10 examinations and total 27,205 candidates in Class 12 exams. The examination for Class 10, 12 was cancelled due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

The Board has decided to promote the students of Class 10, 12 without exams. A total of 56 candidates have applied for improvement in their results and the TBSE would hold separate examinations for them after the corona situation becomes normal. The details for the same will be available in due course of time.