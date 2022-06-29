TS SSC Result 2022 Live: Telangana Class 10th results releasing tomorrow

Telangana TS SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: TS SSC Results will be declared on June 30, 2022. The Board will announce the Class 10 results at 11.30 am tomorrow. Candidates can check the results and download it through the official site of BSE Telangana.

Once declared, students can check their results on bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in and on other websites.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results at a press conference. To check SSC exam results, students will have to login to the board websites with their hall ticket numbers.

Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. Prior to this, TSBIE had announced IPE 1st and 2nd year results.