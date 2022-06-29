TS SSC Result 2022 Live: Telangana Class 10th results releasing tomorrow
Telangana TS SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: TS SSC Results will be declared on June 30, 2022. The Board will announce the Class 10 results at 11.30 am tomorrow. Candidates can check the results and download it through the official site of BSE Telangana.
Once declared, students can check their results on bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in and on other websites.
Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results at a press conference. To check SSC exam results, students will have to login to the board websites with their hall ticket numbers.
Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. Prior to this, TSBIE had announced IPE 1st and 2nd year results.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 07:30 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 07:25 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 07:20 PM
Telangana SSC results with mark: How to download
Visit the official site of BSE Telangana.
Click on result link and a new page will open.
Press Telangana SSC results 2022 link available on the page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 07:16 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 07:11 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 07:05 PM
Manabadi TS board ssc result: 2021 statistics
As many as 5,21,073 students who had paid their examination fees for the SSC examinations were declared passed. Of them, 2,10,647 students got a GPA of 10 out of 10. The marks were allotted to the students on the basis of internal assessment.
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 07:01 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:54 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:50 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:45 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:37 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:32 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:23 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:16 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:05 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 06:00 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:52 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:45 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:34 PM
Telangana board SSC result: Official website
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:32 PM
-
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:31 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:28 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:26 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:24 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:21 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:14 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:11 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 05:00 PM
TS 10th results 2022 date: Official Notice
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 04:54 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 04:44 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 04:34 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 04:25 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 04:18 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 04:02 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 03:51 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 03:47 PM
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 03:39 PM
