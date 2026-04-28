Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has announced the TS SSC Result 2026 Date and Time. The BSE Telangana Class 10th results will be declared on April 29 at 2 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Result 2026 Date, Time: BSE Telangana Class 10th results releasing on April 29 at 2 pm(Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

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The TS SSC results will also be available at results.bsetelangana.org and results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

The SSC results will be announced at the Godavari Auditorium, Ground Floor, SCERT Campus, opposite LB stadium, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. The results will be released by K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana. Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, and Dr.E.Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, will participate in the programme.

The Class 10 board examination or SSC public exam commenced on March 14 and ended on April 16, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam started with first language papers and concluded with OSSC Main language paper II.

Students need to use their board exam roll numbers to check the BSE Telangana 10th results on the official websites.

TS SSC Result 2026: How to check results

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{{^usCountry}} All those candidates who appeared for Class 10 board exam can check the results by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All those candidates who appeared for Class 10 board exam can check the results by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on TS SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on TS SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2025, the TS SSC results were announced on April 30. A total of 496374 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 460519 candidates passed. The pass percentage was 92.78%. The boys pass percentage was 91.32% and girls pass percentage was 94.26%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Telangana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, the TS SSC results were announced on April 30. A total of 496374 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 460519 candidates passed. The pass percentage was 92.78%. The boys pass percentage was 91.32% and girls pass percentage was 94.26%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Telangana. {{/usCountry}}

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