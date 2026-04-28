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TS SSC Result 2026 Date, Time: BSE Telangana Class 10th results releasing on April 29 at 2 pm

TS SSC Result 2026 Date, Time has been announced. The BSE Telangana Class 10th results will be released on April 29, 2026 at 2 pm. 

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 02:10 pm IST
By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has announced the TS SSC Result 2026 Date and Time. The BSE Telangana Class 10th results will be declared on April 29 at 2 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Result 2026 Date, Time: BSE Telangana Class 10th results releasing on April 29 at 2 pm(Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

The TS SSC results will also be available at results.bsetelangana.org and results.bse.telangana.gov.in.

The SSC results will be announced at the Godavari Auditorium, Ground Floor, SCERT Campus, opposite LB stadium, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. The results will be released by K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana. Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, and Dr.E.Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, will participate in the programme.

The Class 10 board examination or SSC public exam commenced on March 14 and ended on April 16, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam started with first language papers and concluded with OSSC Main language paper II.

Students need to use their board exam roll numbers to check the BSE Telangana 10th results on the official websites.

TS SSC Result 2026: How to check results

 
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HT Education Desk

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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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