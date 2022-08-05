UP BEd Result 2022 announced, Ragini Yadav tops with 359 marks

UP BEd Result 2022 has been declared by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly on August 5, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination's written test was held on July 6, 2022. The UP B.Ed exam was held in two shifts. The first shift took place between 9 and 12 in the morning, while the second shift took place between 2 and 5 in the afternoon. Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Bareilly were the districts with the highest attendance.

The results of the 6,15,021 students who appeared in this entrance examination were announced on Friday. A total of 6,67,463 candidates in this state registered to take the exam.

Ragini Yadav secured first position with 359 marks, Neetu Devi secured the second position with 358 marks and Abhay Kumar Gupta secured the third position with 349 marks.

In the first question paper, there were a total of 269992 male candidates, while there were 345609 female candidates. In the second question paper, there were 270052 male candidates, while there were 345726 female candidates.