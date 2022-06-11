UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on UPMSP Class 10, 12 result
UP Board Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 likely by June 15, 2022. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. The result when declared can also be checked on upresults.nic.in.
Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10 Board examinations from March 24 to April 13, and Class 12 Board exams was held from March 24 to April 13, 2022. A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh this year, of whom 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams.
The Board had directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year.
Last year, their final marks were based on the average of their class 9 and class 10 pre-board exam results. The average marks received by a student in classes 10th and 11th were used to calculate the marks for Class 12. Last year, the Board did not provide a merit list since students would be promoted without taking tests.
Candidates can check for latest updates on UP Board Results below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 07:57 PM
UP Board result: Result will be available on HT portal
UP Board class 10th and 12th exam result will available on the HT portal.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 07:09 PM
UP Board result 2022: Live updates
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 06:18 PM
UP Board result 2022
Once the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 is declared, students can check and download their respective results from the official websites of the board upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 05:49 PM
UP Class 10th and 12th board exam
Last year the UP class 10th and 12th board examinations were cancelled due to spike in Covid 19 cases.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 04:59 PM
UP Board result: Extra marks were given to students
Class 12 Hindi, extra marks will be given in these papers:
Paper code 301 DL: 1 mark
302 DP (General Hindi: 5 marks
302 DR: 5 marks
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 04:38 PM
UP Board result 2022: Websites to check
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
upmspresults.up.nic.in
results.amarujala.com
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 04:25 PM
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Steps to check marks
Go to official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in.
Look for the result link
Key in your login details and click on submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 04:20 PM
UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Equal marks to examinees
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 04:11 PM
UP Board Result 2022: Where to check
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 04:05 PM
UP Result 2022 for 10th, 12th: Details on marksheet
The following details will be mentioned on UPMSP mark sheets:
Name, roll number
School details
Total marks in each subject and marks secured by the candidate in each subject
Total marks
Pass/fail status
And other relevent information
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 03:55 PM
UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022: What officials said on result date
Officials of the Secondary Education Department on June 7 said that students can expect UPMSP 10th, 12th results by June 15.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 03:50 PM
Details required to check UP Board Results 2022 for Class 10, 12
To check UP board results, students need to login with their board exam roll number and school code.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 03:41 PM
UP Board Result 2022: Fake news circular
In the notification it said that the Board is aware of candidates and their parents receiving calls to help them pass or increase marks in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The board in this regard has requested them to stay away from these calls and report such incidents to officials.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 03:35 PM
Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result: Official confirmation awaited
An official confirmation on Uttar Pradesh board Class 10, Class 12 results is awaited.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 03:11 PM
UP Board class 10th and 12th result: Fake message about result
SMS was used to spread a fake message about the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, i.e. the UP Board Result Declaration. However, all students and their parents are advised not to believe such messages.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 03:02 PM
UP Board result 2022: How to check
1. To check the result of UP Board class 10th and 12th, go to the official website upresults.nic.
2. After this click on the link of Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 on the home page.
3. Now enter your login credentials and submit.
4. Your result will appear on the screen.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 03:01 PM
UP class 10th and 12th board result
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 02:37 PM
UP Board results 2022: Result will be available on HT education
Apart from the official website of UPMSP the up board class 10th and 12th result will be available on HT education portal.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 02:25 PM
UP Class 10th and 12th result: Last year assessment criteria
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 02:20 PM
UP Board result 2022
Students who have registered for Matric and Intermediate examinations can view their results on the UPMSP website as well as the HT Portal.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 02:12 PM
UP 10th Result 2022: Bonus marks in Class 10 Social Science
In the UP board Class 10 Social Science paper code 825BY, students will get 9 marks, in 825CA they will get 6 marks and in 825CD, they will get 4 marks as bonus.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 02:08 PM
UP board 10th, 12th results 2022: Extra marks in many subjects
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 02:00 PM
UP Result 2022 for Class 10, 12: When was exam conducted
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 01:51 PM
Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2022: Know about practical exams
The intermediate (class 12) practical examinations-2022 for UP Board students were held across the state beginning on April 20 in two phases: from April 20 to April 27 and from April 28 to May 4, at around 7,200 centres located in various regions of the state.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 01:43 PM
UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check marks
Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in.
Click on Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 01:35 PM
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Registered candidates
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 01:25 PM
UP Board Result 2022: List of websites
These are the websites where students can check UP board result:
upresults.nic.in
upmsp.edu.in
results.upmsp.edu.in
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 01:18 PM
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Supplementary exams update
Students who could not pass UP board 10th, 12th final exam can appear for compartment/supplementary exams. This is another chance for them to pass. The exam dates will be announced soon after declaration of result.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 01:10 PM
When was UP Board class 10th exam conducted
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 01:02 PM
UP Board result 2022: Students will get Bonus marks in maths
329FP -- 10 marks
324FF -- 7 marks
324FH -- 3 marks
324FI -- 5 marks
324ZB -- 4 marks
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 01:01 PM
UP Class 10th and 12th Board result: Around 47 lakh students awaiting results
Around 47 lakh students are awaiting their UP Board 10th and 12th class results 2022.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 12:52 PM
UP Board result 2022: Last year the exam was cancelled
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 12:47 PM
UP Board results: How to check on HT Portal
Visit the board exams page of Hindustan Times
Click on UP board results link
Next, click on UP board 10th results or click on UP board 12th results link
Key in your credentials and submit
Your results will be declared on screen.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 12:33 PM
UP Board result 2022 soon
Registered: 51,92,689
Appeared: 47,75,749
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 12:29 PM
UP Board result: Keep these details ready
Candidates are advised to keep their admit card handy at the time of result.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 12:19 PM
UP Board result 2022: Result will be available on DigiLocker
UP board class 10th and 12th result will be available on DigiLocker. The DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme. It aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 12:09 PM
UP Board results 2022: List of websites to check
results.upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
upmsp.edu.in
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 11:59 AM
UP Board class 10th and 12th board: Exam schedule
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 11:53 AM
UP Board result by June 15
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results for 2022 by June 15, said state education officials who requested anonymity.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 11:42 AM
UP Board class 10th and 12th result soon
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 11:39 AM
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Toppers name to be announced
UP Board Result 2022 will be declared by mid June. The merit list and toppers name will be announced by the Board officials along with the declaration of the result.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 11:32 AM
UP board 10th, 12th result 2022: How to download mark sheets
Go to upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link
Enter your board exam roll number and/or other details
Submit to download mark sheets.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 11:25 AM
UP Board Result 2022: Warning against fake calls
Last week, UPMSP had warned students and parents about fake calls to pass them in Class 10 and 12 board exams or to increase marks. UPMSP has asked them not to fall for such temptations and report such incidents.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 11:18 AM
UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Around 52 lakh candidates registered
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 11:11 AM
Uttar Pradesh Board 10th 12th Result: Helpline numbers for students
Ahead of UP board results, UPMSP had released a list of helpline numbers for feedback and suggestions:
1800-180-5310, 1800-180-5312, 1800-180-6607, 1800-180-6608
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 11:03 AM
UP Board Result 2022: Time and date
An official update on UP board result 2022 date and time is awaited from UPMSP. When announced, students can check the latest updates here.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 10:55 AM
UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022: More than 2.25 crore answer sheet evaluated
More than 2.25 crore answer sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 examinees from 2022 have been examined at 271 centres throughout the state.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 10:48 AM
UP Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12: English paper cancelled in many districts
The districts in which the exam was cancelled following the paper leak includes Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 10:41 AM
UP Board result 2022 live: 51 lakh students registered
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 10:34 AM
UP Board result 2022: Evaluation process completed
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 10:26 AM
UPMSP result: How to check Class 10, 12 result
Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in.
Click on Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 10:16 AM
UP board result 2022 date: Not yet disclosed
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 10:09 AM
UP Board 12th result 2022: Number of candidates appeared
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 10:02 AM
UP Board 10th result 2022: Exam dates
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 09:54 AM
UP Board result 2022: Where to check Class 10, 12 result
UP Board result 2022 for Class 10, 12 will be announced by June 15, 2022. The result for High School and Intermediate can be checked on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
-
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 09:47 AM
UP Board 2022: Result date not announced
UP Board 2022 result has not been announced yet. But as per reports, the Class 10, 12 result will likely be declared by June 15, 2022.