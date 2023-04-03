When is UP board 10th, 12th result 2023? UPMSP warns against fake notice

Evaluation work of UP board exam 2023 answer sheets is over and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is now preparing for declaration of results. Meanwhile, board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla has issued warning against a fake notice on UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2023 date.

UPMSP warns against fake notice on UP board 10th, 12th result 2023 date (HT PHOTO)

Shukla informed that a notice containing his fake signature is being circulated, which claims these results will be announced on April 5.

The UPMSP secretary confirmed that the notification is fake and legal action will be taken against those who make such fake information viral.

The evaluation work of board exam answer sheets is over and tabulation of marks and preparation of results is underway. According to a board official, it will take around 20 to 25 days.

This means students will have to wait at least till April end for UP board 10th, 12th results.

The board appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets. This included around 1.86 crore answer sheets of Class 10 and 1.33 crore answer sheets of Class 10. UPMSP managed to complete the process on March 31, a day ahead of the deadline set by them.

Just like exams, the evaluation work took place under tight supervision. CCTV surveillance, Section-144 within 100 metre radius of evaluation centres were among measures taken by the board to avoid any discrepancy.

A total of 58,85,745 candidates – including 31,16,487 Class 10 and 27,69,258 Class 12 students – had registered for UP board exams this year.

However, of them, 4,31,571 students – 2,08,953 Class 10 and 2,22,618 Class 12 – remained absent.