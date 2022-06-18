UP Board Class 10 results: Girls outperform boys, pass percentage 88.18%

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly known as UP Board, on Saturday declared the high school (Class 10)-2022 exam results. In the exams, girls yet again outperformed boys.

This year the pass percentage for high school dipped to 88.18% including 85.25% of boys and 91.69% of girls from last year’s pass percentage of 99.53% including 99.52% of boys and 99.55% of the girls.

However in 2021, the UP Board had not conducted its exams owing to the pandemic and declared the results on the basis of the past performances of the students.

In 2020 when regular exams were conducted by the board, the pass percentage of high school students was 83.31% including 79.88% of boys and 87.29% of girls.

The students can check their results online at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Announcing the results at the Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters, Director (secondary education) and chairperson of UP Board Sarita Tiwari along with board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that in high school exams the total pass percentage was 88.18 in which 91.69 % girl students and 85.25 per cent boys cleared the exam.

In high school, Prince Patel of Anubhav Inter College, Murlipur Rar of Kanpur district emerged as the topper. He secured 97.67 to top the board. Sanskriti Thakur of SVM Inter College, Gulabbari of Moradabad district and Kiran Kishwaha of Shivaji Inter College, Arra Kanpur each scored 97.50% to bag the second place in the merit list with 97.50% while Aniket Sharma of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Tirwa of Kannauj district with 97.33% bagged the third place.

In high school, 27 students figured among top 10 including 8 boys and 21 girls.

This year, the high schools exams were conducted at 8,373 examination centres spread across the 75 districts of the state between March 24 and April 12, 2022. In high school a total of 27,81,645 students including 27,64,443 regular and 17,202 private students were registered and of them a total of 25,20,634 (90.61%) including 25,06,728 regular and 13,906 private students appeared in the exam and 22,22,745 including 22,12,893 regular and 9,852 private students emerged successful.

