UP Board Exam 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th exam registration date extended till September 25, details here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has extended the registration date for the UP Board Exam 2025. The Class 10th and 12th exam registration date has been extended until September 25, 2024. The direct link to apply for High School and Intermediate exams is available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Exam 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th exam registration date extended till Sep 25

As per the official notice, the last date for depositing the examination fee along with the late fee of ₹100/—in the treasury through challan is September 20, 2024. The last date for uploading the educational and exam fee details of students is September 25, 2024.

The heads of the institutions can check the details of the students uploaded on the website from September 26 to September 30, 2024. After verifying the details, they can make corrections to the details of the students available on the website from October 1 to October 5, 2024. During this tenure, the heads will upload or accept no new student details.

UP Board Exam 2025: How to apply for 10th, 12th exam

To apply online for UPMSP 10th, and 12th board eam registration, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the regular link or private link available on the home page.

A new page will open where the user ID, password and security pin have to be filled.

Once done, log in to the account.

Now, fill out the examination form and pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has also released the Class 10 and 12 examination registration forms on its official website. Candidates can check the official website of UPMSP for more details.