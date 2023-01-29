Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP issues guidelines to prevent cheating

Published on Jan 29, 2023 10:35 AM IST

UP Board Exams 2023: Fifty per cent of the invigilators at the examination centres will be external and a teacher of the subject for which an exam is being held will not be put on duty, according to the statement by the Uttar Pradesh government issued on Saturday.

UP issues guidelines for 'no cheating' exams, says invigilators can's use mobiles or calculators (HT PHOTO.)
PTI | , Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh's Board of Secondary Education has issued a list of guidelines, which include barring invigilators from using mobiles, calculators or any other e-devices, to ensure there is no cheating in the state board exams next month.

Fifty per cent of the invigilators at the examination centres will be external and a teacher of the subject for which an exam is being held will not be put on duty, according to the statement by the Uttar Pradesh government issued on Saturday. These follow directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a copying-free board exam.

The guidelines also state that no girl examinee will be frisked by a male invigilator. Besides, women invigilators will be deployed at centres where girls are sitting for exams. No teacher shall be appointed at a particular examination centre on his/her request for vested interest, the statement said.

According to secretary of the Board of Secondary Education Divyakant Shukla, each examination hall will have two invigilators while those with more than 40 students will have three invigilators, it said.

Invigilators will also have to ensure confidentiality and security of question papers. No candidate can enter the examination hall with any material for copying, mobile phone, calculator, or any such electronic device.

The invigilator will inspect the examination hall and ensure there is no text material, poster, chart, written instructions on the blackboard, which could be beneficial for the examinees, the statement said.

