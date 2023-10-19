News / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Exams 2024: Student registrations down by over 3.76 lakh

UP Board Exams 2024: Student registrations down by over 3.76 lakh

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Oct 19, 2023 02:10 PM IST

For the exams to be held in 2024, a total of 55,08,206 students have completed the registration process in comparison to 58,84,634 in 2023.

Over 3.76 lakh less students registered for the state board high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations to be held in 2024 in comparison to the figure in 2023, officials of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, as the Prayagraj headquartered board is formally known, said.

UP Board Exams 2024: Over 3.76 lakh less candidates register(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
For the exams to be held in the upcoming February, a total of 55,08,206 students have completed the registration procedure in comparison to 58,84,634 for the exams held this year, said board secretary Dibyakant Shukla, citing latest records.

The board had given schools time till October 10 to complete the online registration of students from classes 9 to 12.

UP Board officials maintain that a major reason for the decline was strict exams and anti-copying measures being implemented over the last few years. As such, candidates who hoped to pass the exams by resorting to cheating kept away from registering themselves, they added.

This time, 52,83,757 students of classes 9 and 11 completed the advance registration as per norms of the UP Board.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 51,92,616 students--27,81,645 of high school and 24,10,971 of intermediate--had registered for the board examinations in 2022. Meanwhile, the board has also intensified its preparations for the next edition of its examinations. The process of determining the examination centre is presently on, officials said.

TOTAL REGISTRATIONS:

CLASS 9

Male students : 14,45,413

Female : 13,08,924

Total : 27,54,337

CLASS 11

Male : 13,24,939

Female : 12,04,481

Total : 25,29,420

FOR HIGH SCHOOL EXAM

Male: 15,71,686

Female: 13,75,638

Total: 29,47,324

FOR INTERMEDIATE EXAM

Male: 14,12,806

Female: 11,48,076

Total: 25,60,882

    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

Sign out