UP Board Exams: 936 centres sensitive, 242 declared highly sensitive this year

UP Board Exams 2023: A total of 936 examination centres for Class 12 and 10 exams of UP Board have been identified as “sensitive” while another 242 examination centres have been declared as “highly sensitive” in the state by the board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, a total of total 58,85,745 candidates including 31,16,487 students of Class 10 and 27,69,258 of Class 12 have registered for the high school and intermediate examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), set to kick-start on February 16.

Of them, the number of male candidates is 32,46,780 and the number of female candidates is 26,38,965. These candidates will take the exam at 8,753 exam centres spread across 75 districts of the state, said UPMSP secretary Divyakant Shukla.

Among them, 170 candidates are inmates lodged in different prisons of the state as well who too have registered for the exams. Among them, 91 have registered to appear in Class 12 exams while 79 have enrolled for Class 10 exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To conduct the exams in a free and fair manner, 1,390 sector magistrates, 455 zonal magistrates, 521 mobile teams and 75 state-level supervisory officers have been appointed in all districts for inspection and supervision of examination centres, informed the board officials.

In order to make the examination completely copying-free, CCTV cameras with 3 lakh voice recorders have been installed in around 143 lakh examination rooms of all 8,753 examination centers of the board examination. Arrangements for DVR (digital voice recorders), router devices and high-speed internet connections have also been made, officials shared.

Both High School and Intermediate examinations of the year 2023 are starting from February 16, 2023. High school exam will conclude on March 3 while that of intermediate will be completed on March 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 16 districts including Ballia, Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Deoria, Gonda, Mathura, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Baghpat, Hardoi, Prayagraj and Kaushambi have been identified as sensitive districts.

Arrangements have been made for live monitoring through webcasting. Besides, STF of UP Police and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) have also been roped in for monitoring sensitive and highly sensitive examination centers.

A call centre would also be operated at the state control room for quick redressal of complaints of candidates and general public in Lucknow, in which two helpline numbers 1800-180-6607 and 1800-180-6608 would be activated. An e-mail ID upboardexam23@gmail.com has also been provided for this very reason.

Facebook page upboardexam 2023 and Twitter handle (@upboardexam23) are also being started by the board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In view of the security arrangement of question papers at the examination centers, for the first time, a strong room has been set up for keeping the question papers in a double locked almirah in a separate safe room from the principal's room. Except the main entrance of the strong room, all other doors and windows have been sealed.

For total fairness and security of the answer sheets, arrangements have been made for providing stitched answer books in all the districts of the state in 2023. Along with this, QR code and Board's logo have also been printed on all numbered and four-coloured printed answer sheets this year, officials said.

For the first time, in Class 10 examination, 20 marks of multiple choice questions would have to be answered on an OMR sheet by the students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An audio-video clip has been prepared by the Board for the training of examination centre superintendents and invigilators. The link for the same has been uploaded on the board’s official website— https://upmsp.edu.in/.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON