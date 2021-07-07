Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Result 2021: List Of Official Websites To Check 10th, 12th Results
board exams

UP Board Result 2021: List Of Official Websites To Check 10th, 12th Results

UP Board Result 2021 for Class 10, 12 is expected to release by July 15, 2021. Students can check the list of websites given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 02:10 PM IST
UP Board Result 2021: List Of Official Websites To Check 10th, 12th Results(File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release UP Board Result 2021. The result is expected to release by July 15, 2021. The Class 10, 12 result will be announced by the Parishad and will be available on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

The Parishad has already released the assessment criteria for Class 10, 12 this year after the examinations were cancelled due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. As per the assessment criteria, the marks for class 12 will be determined on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in classes 10 and 11. For class 10, the final marks will be determined on the basis of the average of their class 9 marks and pre-board exam marks of class 10.

Students who have registered themselves for the exam can check the list of websites given below to check the result when it is declared.

UP Board Result 2021: List of websites

upresults.nic.inupmsp.edu.in

This year 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 29,94,312 are Class 12 students and 26,09,501 are Class 10 students. Both Class 10, 12 students will be allowed to appear for the exams of either one subject or all subject in the next intermediate exam to improve their scores if they are not satisfied with their marks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board exam results upmsp board exams 2021

Related Stories

board exams

UP Board 10th, 12th results in July, says deputy CM

PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:51 PM IST
board exams

UP Board 10th, 12th exam evaluation criteria finalised, here's the formula

UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:07 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Pastry chef’s chocolate Statue of Liberty leaves netizens drooling. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares astounding pic of natural pool, mesmerises netizens

Clip of little boy asking people to wear masks in Dharamshala goes viral

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP