UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 Live updates: Results likely by April 27

UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the class 10th and 12th results by April 27. Once announced the UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
This year, 58,85,745 candidates have registered for the High School and Intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students. The evaluation process ended on March 30.
To examine 3.19 billion answer sheets, 1,43,933 examiners were appointed in total. According to officials of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), this includes around 1.86 crore High School answer sheets for which 89,698 examiners were appointed and another 1.33 crore Intermediate exam answer sheets for which 54,235 examiners were appointed.
Sun, 16 Apr 2023
Sun, 16 Apr 2023
Sun, 16 Apr 2023
Sun, 16 Apr 2023
