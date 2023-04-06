UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UPMSP 10th 12th board results

UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Result 2023 in due course of time. Before that the Board will release UPMSP 10th 12th board result date and time. Candidates who have appeared for UP Board Class 10, 12 examination in 2023 can check the results on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Apart from the official website of the Board, the result for Class 10, 12 can also be checked on upresults.nic.in.

This year around 58 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10, 12 examination in the state. UP Board Exams 2023 was started on February 16, 2023 and ended on March 3 for Class 10 and March 4 for Class 12. The evaluation process was scheduled to conclude on April 1, 2023. Keep checking this blog for latest updates on UP board result date and time and other details.