UP Board 10th, 12th result date anytime at upresults.nic.in: How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th scores when out

UP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 UPMSP Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to soon release the date and time for the declaration of UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results 2025. When declared, candidates can check and download the board exam results by visiting the official websites at upmsp.edu.in or upmspresults.nic.in.

Last year, UPMSP had announced UP board 10th, 12th results on April 20 via a press conference. Along with the results, the board announced other details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list, number of students who passed and more.

In 2025, the UPMSP had conducted the Class 10th and 12th board exams from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres of the state. The evaluation of answer sheets was done in 261 centres across the state between March 19 and April 2, 2025. The board had issued strict guidelines to ensure an error-free evaluation process.

Meanwhile, recently it was rumoured that the result will be announced on April 15. Rejecting the claim, the UPMSP termed it completely false and misleading, adding that it will officially confirm the result date and time at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP Board Results 2025: How to download Class 10th, 12th results when out

Candidates will be able to check the board exam results when released by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in. Open the High School or Inter result link, as needed. Enter your roll number and school number. Download the marks sheet. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

