Cyber fraudsters trying to dupe students & parents by promising to help increase marks, warns UPMSP

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has issued a fresh notice wherein it has warned of cyber criminals trying to dupe students and parents by promising to increase their marks in exchange of money. UP Board Results 2025 live updates The UPMSP has warned of cyber fraudsters trying to dupe students and parents by promising to help increase marks. Check the notice here. (Representational image)

The notice shared on X (formerly Twitter), stated, “The general public is informed that some cyber fraudsters are making malicious attempts to defraud students who appeared in the High School and Intermediate examination 2025 by making claims of increasing their marks and help them pass.”

The notice further pointed out that such instances had come to fore in previous years too. As such, the board urged students and parents to not fall into the prey of such elements.

Furthermore, in case any student or parent receives such phone calls, the same should be immediately informed to the District School Inspector of their respective district.

Check the notice here:

It may mentioned here that recently, the board had shared another notice wherein it rejected claims of the UP Board Results 2025 being declared on April 15, 2025.

The UPMSP informed that any information related to the examination results will be made available by the board at an appropriate time on the official website upmsp.edu.in or upmspresults.nic.in.

Also read: UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2025 not releasing on April 15, check notice

Examinations for both Class 10 and 12 began from February 24 and ended on March 12, 2025. The board examinations were conducted at 8140 centres across the state.

Also read: AP POLYCET 2025: Registration date extended to April 17, 2025 at polycetap.nic.in, direct link here

Moreover, the evaluation of answer sheets at all 261 centres across the state has been completed. The board had issued strict guidelines to ensure an error-free evaluation process which was conducted between March 19 and April 2, 2025.

Also read: How to download ICAI CA May Inter, Final exam Admit Card 2025 when released at eservices.icai.org

UP Board Result 2025: How to check Class 10, 12 scores when out:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UP Class 10 and 12 results when out:

Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in. Open the High School or Inter result link, as needed. Enter your roll number and school number. Download the marks sheet. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students and parents are advised to visit the official website of UPMSP.