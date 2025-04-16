The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the admit cards for ICAI CA Intermediate and Final May 2025 examinations soon. When released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at eservices.icai.org. Check how to download ICAI CA May Inter, Final exam Admit Card 2025 when released at eservices.icai.org. The steps are given here.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need to log in using their User ID and Password.

Also read: ICAI CA final exams to be held three times a year, check details here

ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2025 admit card: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets when released:

Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org. Enter your login credentials and submit. Click on the link to view and download the admit card. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Also read: ICAI introduces guidelines for permanent exemptions for CA Final May 2025 exam, check notice here

It may be mentioned here that the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams 2025 will be conducted from May 2 to May 14, 2025. The intermediate course Group 1 examination will be held on May 3, 5 and 7, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on May 9, 11 and 14, 2025. The final examination for Group 1 will be held on May 2, 4 and 6 and Group 2 will be held on May 8, 10 and 13, 2025.

Notably, all intermediate course papers will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The final course exam for Paper 1 to 5 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and paper 6 will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Also read: SRMJEE 2025: Phase 1 registration process ends today at srmjeee.srmap.edu.in, direct link to apply here

Meanwhile, the CA foundation course examination will be held on May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025. The Foundation examination for Paper I and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and exam for Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.